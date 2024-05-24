Tyrese Haliburton's Game 2 exit cause of concern for Eastern Conference Finals status
By Scott Rogust
The Indiana Pacers find themselves facing an 0-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals. After blowing Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, and losing in overtime, Game 2 wasn't much of a contest. Boston picked up a 126-110 win behind a 40-point performance from Jaylen Brown.
But during Game 2, the Pacers watched as star Tyrese Haliburton exited and walked to the locker room inside TD Garden in the second half. The Pacers then announced that Haliburton was out for the remainder of the game due to left hamstring soreness.
ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski pointed out after the Haliburton announcement that the Pacers star missed 10 games in January due to a left hamstring strain.
Tyrese Haliburton exits Game 2 vs. Celtics due to left hamstring injury
Haliburton dealing with soreness in the very hamstring that caused him to miss 10 games this season will certainly be a cause for concern. But it's not known if he's dealing with a strain outside of soreness.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle didn't provide much of an update during his post-game press conference but did note that they should have a better idea of the severity of the injury on Friday when the team goes back to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.
Before his exit, Haliburton scored 10 points after shooting four-for-eight from the field while recording eight assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes of playing time.
While being down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals may look bad on the surface, the Pacers have overcome that deficit in the playoffs. Indiana was down 0-2 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and they picked up the series win in seven games.
However, if the Pacers were to be without Haliburton, their chances of making a comeback in the series, at home, become more difficult without him. We'll have to see what the severity of Haliburton's injury is when we learn more about it on Friday.