Fansided

Tyrese Maxey holds of Coby White, Alperen Sengun to win Most Improved Player

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey has been named the 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Improved Player.

By Lior Lampert

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game One
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game One / Elsa/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

In addition to making his first career All-Star appearance this season, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey has been named the 2023-24 Kia NBA Most Improved Player of the Year.

Maxey is the second player in franchise history to earn the award, joining guard Dana Barros -- who accomplished the feat in 1995.

Here is the voting breakdown, as provided by the official league news and information page of the NBA on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Tyrese Maxey holds off Coby White and Alperen Sengun to win the 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player Award

The Sixers floor general narrowly beat out Chicago Bulls combo guard Coby White, receiving 51 first-place votes and 319 points based on ballot results, while the latter was not too far behind in second place after tallying a cumulative poll score of 305. Houston Rockets versatile big man was a distant third among the finalists, totaling 92 points.

There was no wrong answer here -- all three players demonstrated considerable signs of improvement from the year prior throughout this past regular season. But Maxey separated himself from the pack by ascending to All-Star status, which the Sixers desperately needed after they traded disgruntled former league MVP James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers in October, making his emergence even more eye-opening.

Maxey averaged career-highs in points (25.9), assists (6.2), rebounds (3.7), and steals (1.0) across 70 games with .450/.373/.868 shooting splits, serving as the co-star for the 76ers alongside reigning MVP Joel Embiid, playing a critical role in the team finishing with a 47-35 record and reaching the playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently in the final year of his rookie contract, Maxey will be eligible to earn a five-year deal upwards of $200 million should he make an All-NBA team. But Philly has reportedly been "preparing" for the massive payday for quite some time.

NBA99. Ranking the best rookies in the NBA this season. Ranking the best rookies in the NBA this season. dark

feed

Home/NBA