Tyron Smith believes Jets have better Super Bowl odds in 2024 than Cowboys
The Tyron Smith addition can be a huge one for the New York Jets if he can stay healthy.
Tyron Smith had spent his entire 13-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, making eight Pro Bowls and two First Team All-Pro's. Smith had established himself as one of the best offensive linemen in Cowboys history, and one of the great offensive linemen of this generation.
Due to Smith's Cowboys legacy, it was safe to assume he'd return to Dallas on some sort of deal. Sure, injuries had played a major role in recent seasons, but when healthy he's still elite and, again, he was a Cowboys lifer.
Not only did Smith not return to Dallas, but he signed what appeared to be a pretty cheap deal to come to the New York Jets. That made it seem like Dallas simply didn't want to bring him back which, despite the injury risk, would be pretty absurd. Smith's latest comments, however, bring a whole new perspective to the conversation.
Tyron Smith joined Jets with the Super Bowl on his mind
When asked about why he joined the Jets, Smith had this to say:
"I saw that, what they [the Jets] can do as far as the team, and everyone wants to win as any team does," Smith said Thursday, per the team's Twitter account. "I just feel like they have all the pieces together right now with the final pieces this offseason to produce a team that could go all the way. I played against Aaron [Rodgers] throughout my career a couple times [in the postseason]. I know what kind of quarterback he is. I know what he can do if you just give him a little bit of time. I'm just here to do my best to give him that time."
In the end, it didn't come down to money. It came down to winning. Smith enjoyed plenty of winning in his years with the Cowboys. In the regular season. The Cowboys made the playoffs in six of Smith's 13 years with the team, but never made it to a single NFC Championship Game. A big reason for that was the play of Aaron Rodgers, who dominated the Cowboys as a Packer.
Smith now joins the Jets and will prepare to protect Rodgers, the 40-year-old coming off of an Achilles tear. He knows just how good Rodgers is when healthy, and the Jets have done a nice job surrounding Rodgers with pieces capable of producing at a high level. There are major injury concerns with this Jets team everywhere you turn, but if they stay healthy and click, there's every reason to believe that they've got a chance at winning the Super Bowl.
When talking about the Cowboys, Smith said that he knew he was most likely heading to the Jets based on what was happening in Dallas.
"And for the way things were looking in Dallas, I knew it was most likely going to be the Jets," said Smith, h/t CBS Sports. "Honestly, I got excited for a new chapter in my life."
This is quite the shot at his former team, the Cowboys, who have one of the best rosters in the NFC but just can't put it together when it matters. The Jets haven't made it to the playoffs in over a decade, but Smith sees the talent on that roster and believes they've got a better shot if the team can stay healthy. To be honest, who can blame him?