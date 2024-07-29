U.S. men’s gymnastics team rallies for Olympic bronze to end drought
By Marci Rubin
It’s been 16 years since the U.S. men’s artistic gymnastics team took home an Olympic medal in the team competition. They won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. A gutsy team of Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Frederick Richard and Stephen Nedoroscik had an incredible competition in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They nabbed the bronze medal, finishing behind Japan and China, ending the drought.
USA qualified to the final in fifth on Saturday. Scores do not carry over from the qualification round to the final, but the U.S. men knew they had to be better than they were on Saturday. On Monday, they were on fire.
Going into the team final, it was a clear race between Japan and China for gold. The U.S. was in the bronze medal conversation, going up against Ukraine and Great Britain. The U.S. finished more than three points behind Great Britain in qualification.
Saturday did not go as anticipated for Brody Malone, who was expected to reach the all-around and high bar finals. He had a disastrous day, with multiple falls leaving him out of individual finals. With the team competition being his only final, this was Malone’s only chance to medal. Malone delivered in the team final, hitting crucial routines on high bar, vault, parallel bars and pommel horse.
All five men on the team contributed to the victorious team final. Juda, Richard and Malone put together a critical rotation on high bar. Richard’s floor routine was a highlight of the night. Asher Hong put up big scores on vault and still rings.
USA entered the final rotation sitting in medal position, but their weakest event stood between them and the podium. They refused to let up, with Juda and Malone each delivering strong routines. Event specialist Stephen Nedoroscik closed for USA on pommel horse. He had to wait the entire night to perform his one routine, with the pressure of closing out the competition for the U.S. He delivered a stellar routine.
The U.S. finished more than two points ahead of Great Britain to get onto the podium. They went 18-for-18, hitting every routine. Up next for the U.S. men, Richard and Juda will compete in the all-around final on July 31. Nedoroscik will compete in the pommel horse final on Aug. 3. The U.S. men ended their Olympic team medal drought in a competition to remember.