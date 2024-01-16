The UAB Blazers are building momentum for something special
UAB has two star guards, a deep supporting cast and the kind of disruptive defense that no one is going to want to play in March.
By Nick Andre
Conference play has continued to heat up in the AAC. Several programs look to establish themselves as the best team and there have been intense matchups on a nightly basis. In the middle of this chaos, the UAB Blazers have continued to hit their stride, carrying the momentum from their non-conference schedule and over to a great start in AAC play.
It’s not a coincidence that UAB continues to thrive as a program. This is a team with a competitive spirit. They play exceptionally well on both ends of the floor and continue to wreak havoc. Because of their success, the team has defeated rivals like Memphis and FAU to get off to a great start to conference play.
The Blazers rank as one of the top 10 defensive teams in the AAC, giving up 62.6 points per game and 3.1 blocks. The numbers back up their production on that end of the floor. They rotate well and utilize their versatility to their advantage. Defense can be a skill but is also based on effort. The Blazers take pride in getting stops on the defensive end as it leads to disrupting half-court offenses and forced turnovers.
Offensively, the Blazers are also dangerous. There’s a combination of spacing, attacking, and post-play that makes this team versatile on that end. Everything starts with their backcourt. Denim DeShields and Mia Moore both set the tone for the Blazers and continue to lead the way on a night-to-night basis.
DeShields is the player who drives the ship for the UAB Blazers. She takes control of the offense with her playmaking and does a terrific job of making the game easier for her teammates. DeShields does a great job creating a feel for each game, which determines whether she’ll be a scorer or strictly a playmaker. As a scorer, DeShields shows she’s not afraid to make the defense work. She does a great job coming off ball screens to either attack or elevate for a mid-range jumper. Although her 3-point shot is a work in progress, DeShields continues to show progression shooting behind the arc.
Mia Moore is a true competitor. She never shies away from the moment and continues to compete at the highest level. It was only a matter of time before the world had a chance to witness Moore’s potential. In her first season at UAB, she has been nothing short of spectacular.
Moore is a 5-foot-8 guard but she can play as if she’s a 6-foot-5 center. Would anyone believe at her size she’s averaging 10 rebounds on the season? She shows fearlessness in attacking the basket and isn’t afraid to crash the glass for rebounds. Moore’s energy has been contagious for the rest of her team. She never loses focus and stays in attack mode. Her passion and tenacity always bring the competitive spirit out of her team.
Two great players should always come with a great supporting cast. In the end, successful teams always win by committee. That’s exactly what UAB has around Mia Moore and Denim DeShields. Their supporting cast has been excellent on both ends and have continued to help carry the load offensively.
Two players that stand out are Maddie Walsh and Jade Weathersby. The two provide a spark for the team on both ends and have continued their impressive play. Walsh has shown that she’s the best shooter on the team. Playing next to an elite backcourt of DeShields allows her to play effectively off-ball. Through this season, Walsh is averaging nine points on 38 percent shooting. Her movement without the ball as well as her catch-and-shoot 3s makes her a great third-scoring option.
Weathersby has transitioned to the college level well. As a freshman, she’s done a great job using her size on both ends. On offense, Weathersby can transition from a post player to a floor spacer as she can step out and knock down threes. Defensively, Weathersby can be a woman on a mission. She’s on a hunt to get a key stop for UAB. She can defend the paint while switching and defending different positions. Weathersby has been the biggest x-factor for the Blazers in their second unit. As her college career continues, she’ll continue to grow as a key contributor to this program.
Other key contributors for UAB include Tracey Bershers, Kylee Schneringer, and others. On a nightly basis, the Blazers always have a key role player step up alongside Mia Moore and Denim DeShields. Getting production from the supporting cast has taken several teams off their game plan and forced them to adjust. It plays a role in the Blazers’ 13-4 record and remains one of the top contenders in the AAC.