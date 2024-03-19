UConn March Madness Schedule: When do the Huskies play next? (updated March 19)
The UConn Huskies men's basketball team looks to win the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. Here is the full schedule for the Huskies so far.
By Scott Rogust
The UConn Huskies were able to break their curse last season. After being eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournaments in 2021 and 2022, the Huskies went the distance in 2023 and won their fifth national championship. In the 2023 NCAA Tournament Finals, UConn beat the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59.
This year, UConn returns as a No. 1 seed in the East Region. The Huskies finished the season with a 31-3 record after they beat Marquette 73-57 in the Big East Tournament Final. Now, they enter the NCAA Tournament and repeat for the first time since Billy Donovan's Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007. But that's easier said than done, as the NCAA Tournament lives up to its March Madness moniker.
Without further ado, here is UConn's schedule for the NCAA Tournament.
UConn March Madness Schedule
vs. No. 16 Stetson (Friday, March 22, 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS)
UConn opens up the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., facing off against the No. 16 Stetson Hatters. Stetson finished the season with a 22-12 record. They earned a berth in March Madness after beating the Austin Peay Governors 94-91 in the Atlantic Sun Tournament Final. Stetson is led by junior guard Jalen Blackmon, who averaged 21.5 points while shooting 43.4 percent from the field in 34 games.
Who will UConn play next in March Madness?
If UConn is to advance to the Round of 32, they will face the winner of the No. 8 Florida Atlantic (25-8) vs. No. 9 Northwestern (21-11) matchup. Just last year, Florida Atlantic made it to the Final Four, where they were eliminated by the San Diego State Aztecs. As for Northwestern, they look to go further than the second round for the first time in their third NCAA Tournament bid ever.
If you want to increase the excitement of watching March Madness, FanDuel has a $200 promo for new users. Just click this link and sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 into your account, and wager $5 on ANY March Madness game. If you do that, you get $200 in bonus bets which you can use to bet on anything you want, including the NCAA Tournament. It's the best offer on the best sports betting app out there, so sign up for FanDuel today and get your bet in now before this offer ends.