UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying underway with a slow but steady start for Scotland
The next phase of the path to qualify for the UEFA Women’s Soccer Euro 2025 finals in Switzerland got underway this month. Scotland still has work to do.
By StevieMac
The Scotland Women’s soccer team are back in competitive action after their Nations League A despair against England. They have now completed their first two matches in UEFA Euro 2025 Qualifying League B2 during April. They can be reasonably happy with the results and points gained. But the actual performances were still somewhat disappointing.
A 0-0 draw away in Serbia on April 5 was a point gained in Scotland’s attempt to secure qualification for the UEFA finals. It was always likely to be the toughest match in this series, but as top seeds in the group perhaps more was expected. A fairly unimpressive and lethargic performance didn't help fend off any criticism of being unable to secure a win.
That draw was followed this week by a home 1-0 win over a stubborn but limited Slovakia team at Hampden. Three points should be what matters, but again Scotland toiled, despite being the stronger side on the night. The plus column says four points and unbeaten. The debit side notes that this was their first win in nine competitive matches in 18 months. Also, they still haven't scored more than once since playing the Faroe Islands way back in September 2022.
Scotland women’s soccer boss easily irritated after win
Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa gets irritated when those stats are mentioned. Losa felt there had been a negative agenda towards his players ahead of the game. Perhaps that's just him backing his team and seeking to offer some protection. The dismal run of results didn't help with the crowd either with just 3,127 at Hampden to watch the match.
Losa is happy with four points so far and the win this week. He also praised his side's 70 percent possession against Slovakia, but that seems to underline the missed opportunity to get more goals. Who knows if goal difference will play a part in reaching the playoffs for Switzerland?
Scotland were missing some key players through injury but did show character as they dug deep to find the winning goal. Sophie Howard scored with a back post after an hour. With few real chances on the Slovakia goal, it had the look until that point of one of those nights where things just don't go to plan.
On balance though, Scotland are still very much in contention. The win could be a turning point if Losa and his players can build on it successfully. Next up are back-to-back ties against Israel who are bottom of the four-team table after two defeats. They have scored four goals though and have a threat up front. The home tie for Scotland on May 31 could be quite telling as could the return game a few days later.