UFL standout gets workout with Panthers after heartwarming moment with former NFL HC Wade Phillips
By Scott Rogust
While there hasn't been on-field NFL action since Super Bowl 58 in February, there have been UFL games going on. The UFL, the merger of the USFL and XFL, is currently nearing the end of its inaugural season, with the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions facing off in the first-ever championship game. The UFL allows players who haven't landed on an NFL roster to play and, hopefully, catch the attention of teams before the start of the upcoming regular season.
In the XFL Conference Championship Game, the Brahmas, coached by Wade Phillips, defeated the St. Louis Battlehawks 25-15 to advance to the UFL Championship Game.
After the game, there was a viral moment of Phillips sharing a moment with Battlehawks wide receiver and UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler, who led the way with six receptions for 59 yards. Phillips told Butler, "I'm going to tell everyone in the NFL that I talk to, you need to be playing." Butler thanked Phillips for his kind words as he left the field.
Not too long after this moment on Sunday, Butler is getting another shot at the NFL.
Hakeem Butler receives workout with Panthers after viral moment with Wade Phillips
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are expected to work out Butler just before their summer break. Butler had previously had a stint with the Panthers on their practice squad in 2020.
Butler was named the top offensive player in the entire UFL this season after catching 45 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns on 67 targets through 10 games played.
Back in 2019, Butler was a fourth-round pick out of Iowa State by the Arizona Cardinals. In his three years with the Cyclones football program, Butler recorded 110 receptions for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns. Butler would miss his entire rookie season with the Cardinals after breaking his hand.
Butler joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, playing just two games, recording zero receptions on one target. In 2023, Butler joined the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
With Butler shining in the first UFL season, he has caught the attention of one of his former teams, who just so happens to have a need at the wide receiver position. Last year, quarterback Bryce Young struggled with the lack of help surrounding him. This offseason, the Panthers brought in wide receivers Xavier Legette and Diontae Johnson. Even with those additions, giving Young more help in the passing game couldn't hurt. So, a workout is on the horizon for Butler.
Butler caught the attention of Phillips, and now, has the chance to land on the Panthers.