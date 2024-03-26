Ukraine vs. Iceland live stream, schedule, preview: Watch UEFA European Championship online
Ukraine play Iceland for a chance to compete at this summer's European Championship. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Due to Ukraine's ongoing defense of their country from the Russian invasion, many soccer supporters will be backing them to make it to this summer's European Championship.
Ukraine came agonizingly close to qualifying for the last World Cup but lost 1-0 to Wales in the playoff final. Gareth Bale's free-kick was inadvertently headed in by their captain Andriy Yarmolenko. They are without Yarmolenko this week as he is recovering from knee surgery. He is back playing in his homeland for Dynamo Kyiv and has scored four times in six games in the Premier Liga this season.
They still have Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykhailo Mudryk, Illya Zabarnyi and Vitaliy Mykolenko -who are all at Premier League clubs- in their roster. They beat Bosnia and Herzegovina to make it to the playoff final thanks to a late winner from Artem Dovbyk -- who plays his club soccer with Girona.
Ukraine's opposition Iceland have only ever qualified for one European Championship. They stamped their mark at Euro 2016 by making it to the quarter-finals and defeating England along the way.
Iceland defeated Israel 4-1 last week with Albert Gudmundsson scoring a hat-trick. Gudmundsson has been on fine form in Serie A this season for Genoa.
Ukraine also have history in the competition. They co-hosted the tournament in 2012 alongside Poland but did not make it out of their group. They went out at the group stage in 2016. However, they did go all the way to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.
The winner of this match will go into a group with Romania, Belgium and and Slovakia.
How to watch Ukraine vs. Iceland in European Championship Qualifying
- Date: Tuesday, Mar, 26
- Start Time: 03:45 p.m ET
- Location: Wroclaw, Poland
- Stadium: Wroclaw Stadium
- TV info: ViX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this game on ViX with a live stream on Fubo.