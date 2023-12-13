The ultimate pond hockey road trip
One thing we've learned from the Winter Classic is there is nothing like outdoor hockey. We searched the map and created the ultimate pond hockey road trip to take you around North America.
By Nick Villano
Third Stop: Lake Nokomis
Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A.
Minnesota is often described as the home of U.S. hockey. Many of the all-time great U.S. players called Minnesota home. Phil Housley, Zach Parise, Blake Wheeler, and Neal Broten are just some of the greats that come from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. With a nickname like that, pond hockey must be better here than anywhere else.
This is why the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are held here. Every year in Minneapolis, around 3,000 players are surrounded by thousands of spectators. It's the closest thing beer leaguers will get to professional hockey. The crowds do get a little rowdy, and that's thanks to the endless supply of beer. They are all playing to get their name on the Golden Shovel, a trophy built in the history of the vikings that once roamed the land.
It's quite the sight, not only thousands of beer leaguers partying in one spot, but the views of Lake Nokomis Park aren't like some of the mountainous spots on the list, but it's still better than the pond in your buddy's backyard. The atmosphere is built by more than the scenery. The people are your scenery, and the sights are as exciting and surprising as any on the list.
Now, if you are taking part in the tournament or just skating for fun, make sure to get there early. Players are expected to shovel the rinks themselves before every game. However, that brings a little extra something to the experience. It's like setting the table for dinner.