The ultimate pond hockey road trip
One thing we've learned from the Winter Classic is there is nothing like outdoor hockey. We searched the map and created the ultimate pond hockey road trip to take you around North America.
By Nick Villano
Fourth Stop: Wollman Rink
New York, NY, U.S.A
Do you know how valuable 30,000 square feet are in New York City? That's why it's so amazing they used Wollman Rink to build an ice rink that's great for everyone in the city and nearby areas. It's even better they use it to teach pond hockey to anyone who wants lessons. All right in the middle of Central Park, and with the NYC skyline always in the background, pond hockey at Wollman Rink is something that should be on everyone's bucket list.
This location is unlike any on the list, and that's the point. If every ice sheet was a different version of mountains and beauty and blah blah blah, then it wouldn't be worth the 6,700 kilometers traveled. This will give you the unique experience of hockey in New York without having to go to Madison Square Garden (although that isn't the worst place to catch a hockey game either).
Just ice skating here feels like you're in a movie. The backdrop has been seen in everything from Home Alone 2 to Night at the Museum.
This is all about the experience. Playing in the heart of New York City with friends and foes alike allows for this fun experience. Plus it isn't crazy expensive like everything else in New York. This might be one of the few activities that don't cause the debt ceiling to rise.