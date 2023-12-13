The ultimate pond hockey road trip
One thing we've learned from the Winter Classic is there is nothing like outdoor hockey. We searched the map and created the ultimate pond hockey road trip to take you around North America.
By Nick Villano
Final Stop: Roulston Lake
Plaster Rock, New Brunswick, Canada
We had to start and end this road trip north of the border. Also, we had to end this trip at the home of the World Pond Hockey Championships. While the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in Minnesota is one giant beer league, this is more refined and proper. Beyond North America, teams travel from Europe, Asia, Africa, and even the Caribbean.
The event is in February, usually after most of the other events on the list, adding to its perfection when considering the trip as a whole. More than 100 pond hockey teams come together to celebrate this great sport. It's amazing because Plaster Rock isn't this hub city, it's a small village. Yet, every year, they welcome thousands of people.
For such a small village, it has that Canadian hospitality. One thing that's reported early and often is how nice everyone is to the travelers. This is definitely not how New Jersey treats New Yorkers in the summertime.
Some pond hockey players love this place so much, they will buy houses in the village just so they know where they are staying every year.
So there you have it. Six ice sheets, all very different from their counterparts. All will be the experience of a lifetime. If you have the time and the means, this is a trip every pond hockey enthusiast should make a necessity at least once in their life.