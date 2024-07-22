Ump show: Aaron Boone decides Yankees are better off without him, and he's probably right
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Yankees wrapped up the first half of the season with a nice series win against the Baltimore Orioles, but the All-Star break doesn't appear to have done them any favors. The Yankees began the second half on Friday with a 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, but their two following games suggest that the All-Star break didn't fix any of their problems.
New York lost two consecutive games against the Rays over the weekend, including a 9-1 stinker on Saturday. During Sunday's 6-4 loss, Yankees manager Aaron Boone lost his cool with Village People's "Y.M.C.A." blaring in the background. Clearly, the song's messages to not be unhappy and to have a good time didn't seem to resonate with Boone.
With New York trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Alex Verdugo was called out on a full-count fastball from Rays pitcher Colin Poche that appeared to be low. Boone began arguing from the dugout, with led to plate umpire Edwin Jimenez ejecting the manager from the game.
Yankees struggles continue as Aaron Boone gets ejected
The full-count pitch did appear low, but the Yankees had their opportunities to win. They outhit the Rays 9-7 and drew six walks compared to the Rays' two walks. The Yankees just failed with runners in scoring position.
“For us right now, that’s what’s been a challenge, breaking through,” Boone said after the game. “Fifteen baserunners today, you sign up for that. I think we’re having a lot of really good at-bats ... It’s not bouncing our way, but we have to make it happen. We’re giving ourselves opportunities, [but] the name of the game is cashing in. Kind of like in football; I feel like we’re stopping the run, we’re getting third and long ... We have to find a way to break through.”
Boone has a tendency to get ejected. It was the 38th time he has been ejected in his career, and the fifth ejection of the season, which leads the majors. He also led the majors with nine ejections in 2022, and his seven ejections in 2023 were tied for most in the majors.
Frustration appears to be mounting for a Yankees team that is currently undergoing a historic collapse. The Bronx Bombers led Major League Baseball with a 2.86 ERA during their 51-24 start through June 18. Since then, the Yankees have posted a 6.39 ERA, worst in the majors. The Yankees have allowed 25 runs in the first inning of their last 31 games. They allowed just 22 runs in the first inning through their opening 70 games.
Juan Soto and Aaron Judge thrived on Sunday. Soto went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in the ninth inning and Judge went 2-for-4 with a 444-foot three-run homer in the seventh inning to cut a 5-0 deficit to 5-3. But outside of Soto and Judge, the Yankees couldn't produce anything.
The Yankees will look to even up the series when they face the Rays in the series finale on Monday at 1:05 p.m. ET.