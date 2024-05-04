Ump Show: Aaron Judge ejected for first time in career with his back turned
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career on Saturday while his back was turned.
By Scott Rogust
Aaron Judge is the captain of the New York Yankees and one of the most popular players in all of baseball. Fans go to games to watch Judge play and hit home runs deep into the outfield stands of Yankee Stadium. For the most part, Yankees fans get to see Judge play every game he's in the lineup in full, barring injury.
For the first time in his nine-year career, Judge was thrown out of a baseball game.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the Yankees leading 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, Judge faced a 3-2 pitch from Tyler Holton that looked to be just on the outside of the strike zone. Judge began walking toward first base, but home plate umpire Ryan Blakney called the star out for a strikeout.
Judge wasn't happy with Blakney over the call and as he walked away towards the dugout, the home plate umpire ejected him from the game.
If you were wondering what was said by Judge, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic points out that you can hear the star say "Nah, that's bulls***. You've been bulls***ing all game." Blakney responded by saying, "You're not going to tell me I've been bulls***ing all game."
So Judge said "the magic words" to the home plate umpire to earn him his first career ejection. Again, it was an outside pitch. But what will make Yankees fans that much angrier is that Blakney did so while Judge's back was turned.
There is also some history made by this ejection, as Judge is now the first Yankees captain to be ejected during a game since Don Mattingly did so back on May 13, 1994, per YES Network's Seth Rothman. That's right, a Yankees captain hasn't been ejected in a game in nearly 30 years. And yes, Derek Jeter was never ejected during a Yankees game.
Judge himself even revealed after the game that this is the first time he's ever been ejected from a baseball game. That's right...ever!
The Yankees went on to hold onto the 5-3 lead to win the game. Before his ejection, Judge went 2-for-4 at the plate including an RBI and two strikeouts. Judge helped give the Yankees a lead they would never relinquish in the bottom of the second inning with a one-run double that helped bring home Anthony Volpe to take a 2-1 lead.
So now you know that the first time Judge was ejected from a game was on May 4, 2024, thanks in part to "the Ump Show."