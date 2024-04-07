Ump Show: Angel Hernandez makes an enemy out of every Yankees fan just one NY batter into game
New York Yankees fans were infuriated over an awful strike three call on Gleyber Torres by controversial home plate umpire Angel Hernandez.
By Scott Rogust
It's baseball season, which means it's time for fans to watch every game on a near daily basis. This also provides the opportunity for them to sit and evaluate what's going on in the games. One of those evaluations is whether the umpires are doing a sufficient job in the game. Most of the time, that answer is a resounding no, especially if a call goes against their favorite team.
One umpire that has caught the ire of most fans is Angel Hernandez. It's never a good thing when fans know the name of the umpire. Well for Hernandez, he has a propensity to make some controversial calls.
On Sunday, Hernandez was the home plate umpire in The Bronx for the New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays series finale. Upon entering the game, Hernandez was greeted with a chorus of boos from Yankees fans, according to NJ Advance Media's Max Goodman. Hernandez didn't do much to sway their opinions.
in the Yankees' first at-bat of the game, second baseman Gleyber Torres was called out on strikes. The problem is, Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis stepped off the rubber on the mound and quickly stepped back on. Torres thought it was a dead pitch. Yet, Hernandez stood his ground, and called Torres out.
Oh, to make matters worse, the pitch was high outside of the strike zone.
During the exchange in which the umpires convened and Yankees manager Aaron Boone was trying to figure out what was going on, fans at Yankee Stadium had a chant for Hernandez. And no, it wasn't "You rock, Angel!"
It, well, contained a big swear word.
After Torres was called out, Juan Soto struck out swinging on six pitches and Aaron Judge was called out on strikes on five pitches.
Considering it was only the first inning, that left eight more innings for another potentially bad call. Well it just so happens that Hernandez called out Torres out on another high pitch that he believed was a strike.
If Hernandez has another bad call in him, whether it's on the Yankees or Blue Jays, expect them to let Hernandez hear it before they are ultimately thrown out of the game.