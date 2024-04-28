Ump show: Brewers should be furious after umpires let Aaron Judge off the hook
Despite some pretty clear interference on the basepaths, the umpire crew at the Yankees-Brewers game let Aaron Judge off the hook.
By Mark Powell
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees received some help from the umpires during their Sunday afternoon win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Shortly after New York's early 4-0 advantage evaporated thanks to Marcus Stroman and some shoddy defense behind him, the Yankees managed to quell concerns of a Brewers comeback attempt due to a big inning of their own.
That big inning started via a walk to Aaron Judge. The next batter, Alex Verdugo, hit a tailor-made double play ball. The first transfer went through just fine, but when Willy Adames tried to throw the ball to first base, Judge used his entire 6-foot-7 frame to get in the way.
This, somehow, was not called interference by Judge. This is what the MLB rulebook defines as interference by a baserunner.
(6) If, in the judgment of the umpire, a base runner willfully and deliberately interferes with a batted ball or a fielder in the act of fielding a batted ball with the obvious intent to break up a double play, the ball is dead. The umpire shall call the runner out for interference and also call out the batter-runner because of the action of his teammate. In no event may bases be run or runs scored because of such action by a runner (see Rule 6.01(j));"
And here is the play, again, in slow motion.
What am I not getting here?
Umpire defends Aaron Judge interference decision
Pat Murphy went out almost immediately to ask for the play to be reviewed. Even after taking their time, the crew universally agreed the call on the field was right. Verdugo was allowed to stay at first base, which led to a Yankees rally. New York scored seven runs in the inning and took an 11-4 lead.
Crew chief Andy Fletcher defended the decision after the game, which certainly won't help matters in Milwaukee.
“On the field we got together and did the best we could to come up with a correct answer. After looking at it on replay, it appears that the call was missed. It was an unnatural part of his slide," Fletcher said.
I have no words.
It's been a controversial week for MLB umpires, specifically involving decisions featuring the New York Yankees. Aaron Boone was thrown out of a game by Hunter Wendelstedt for a comment made by a fan in the front row just a few days ago.
But remember, we all come to the games to watch the umpires.