Ump Show: Carlos Mendoza ejected for losing cool over Ramon De Jesus' terrible calls
The NL Wild Card places are coming down to the wire, so literally every ball and strike matters. Unfortunately for the New York Mets, umpire Ramon De Jesus was behind home plate for their Friday night meeting with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Frustration on the Mets side of things boiled over in the top of the fourth inning when De Jesus called Francisco Alvarez out on strikes despite the pitch dropping well below the strike zone.
Alvarez, who thought he'd won a walk to load the bases, was hopping furious. Mendoza was even more incensed and he let the umpire know it.
Of course, getting into an umpire's face to argue balls and strikes is a sure-fire way to get ejected. At least Mendoza got his money's worth, releasing all of his frustrations before exiting the field.
Carlos Mendoza was right to be furious about dubious strikeout
Was Mendoza justified in his anger over that strike call? Absolutely. It was a terrible call, as shown by the pitch tracker. And it wasn't even the only questionable call in the at-bat.
Nor were those the only questionable calls to go against the Mets in the game. Mets Twitter came with receipts.
The Mets are one of three teams vying for the two remaining Wild Card spots in the National League. They came into Friday even with the Diamondbacks and a game ahead of the Braves. Atlanta's win over the Royals moved them just half a game back.
New York's night started poorly, even without the umpire's involvment. Rhy Hoskins blasted a grand slam in the first inning to give the Brewers an early lead. However, Mark Vientos pulled two back with a home run of his own. When the Alvarez "strikeout" happened, the Mets trailed 5-2. They should have had bases loaded with the go-ahead run coming to the plate. Instead, the inning ended with nothing to show for it.
The weekend's results are all leading towards a massively important doubleheader against the Braves on Monday. Regardless of how the umpires are calling the strike zone, New York needs to find a way to avoid a meltdown before they even have the chance to decided it in Atlanta.