Ump show: Joey Votto forced into apology after ejection in potential final game
In what was likely Joey Votto's final game with the Cincinnati Reds -- if not his MLB career -- the first baseman was ejected by an umpire.
By Mark Powell
Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto played what could be his final game with the franchise, if not of his career. Unfortunately, it only lasted a short bit of time, as Votto was thrown out of the game for arguing balls and strikes.
Votto was one of the best hitters in baseball at his peak. He can still hit to all fields, but the Reds slugger is likely in his last season with the franchise, if not all of baseball. Votto was thrown out of his final game, which is an odd occurrence for the Cincinnati star. Votto was thrown out for arguing this call.
The contest, which took place in St. Louis, ended in a Cardinals win. It was also Adam Wainwright's final game as a big-league player.
Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto apologizes for ejection in potential final game
Votto struck out on a foul tip, but had an issue with the third pitch of his at-bat, which was borderline at best. Considering his tenure in the big leagues, one would think Votto would receive the benefit of the doubt on such pitches, especially in what might be his final game. Nonetheless, that was not the case, as Votto was ejected without much thought from the home plate umpire.
While I'm all for treating every game the same, perhaps a meaningless Cardinals-Reds contest to end the year...should receive some special conditions. Ejecting Votto or Adam Wainwright in this game should be borderline forbidden. The fans are not here for the umpire, how many times do I have to say it?
Still give Votto credit for owning up to his mistakes. Rather than letting the ump show receive all the attention, he made a simple statement:
"I cannot holler at the umpire from our teams bench. He was completely justified in ejecting me. For those that wanted to see me play today, I am sorry."
And there you have it. If Votto takes ownership, then perhaps we should let it go.