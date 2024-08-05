Ump show: Laz Diaz disasterclass takes Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm as victims
Before we dive into this absolute disasterclass of an umpiring performance from renowned umpire Laz Diaz, I want to make a few things clear first.
Umpiring is one of the hardest jobs out there. It's harder now than it's ever been. And umpires are getting calls accurate more often now than ever (yes, that's true).
Pitchers are throwing harder than ever. They're throwing with more movement than ever. Pitches have different shapes than just your traditional fastball, curveball and changeup. Everything is designed to deceive batters and miss bats.
Catchers are made to deceive the umpire more now than ever. Framing has become the most important job for a catcher which is just actively deceiving an umpire.
And man, that little white strike zone on our TV's makes it very clear whenever an umpire makes a bad call. Every single call is seen and complained about. But Laz Diaz gave the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays plenty to complain about in their recent Sunday game.
From the start of the game, Diaz was bad. In the first at bat with Juan Soto, he stole two strikes from one of the more eagle-eyed players in the league. One of the calls was so bad that it was almost laughable. When a player like Soto, who has as good of a knowledge of the zone as anybody, is complaining about your calls, it might be time to adjust a bit.
Jazz Chisholm and Aaron Judge weren't safe from Diaz's wrath. It seemed as though Toronto wasn't really trying to steal the strikes against Judge though. When in doubt, Toronto is just going to put him on first.
The biggest, most obvious blown call of the game came on a called strike three against Blue Jays outfielder George Springer. The missed call led to a confrontation between the controversial umpire and the Blue Jays outfielder and manager.
Although Diaz was bad, really bad, at least he was consistent? He made bad calls against both teams. He made them inside, outside, high or low. He was just consistently bad.
Can robot umpires get here soon enough?