Ump show: Mets fans furious after Cubs gifted another no-call on Pete Crow-Armstrong slide
Mets fans have reason to be furious after the Cubs got the benefit of another call from the umpires.
Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs might've looked boring when looking at the 1-0 final score, but it was anything but. The Mets were mere inches away from tying the game, but replay review cost them a chance to go to extra innings.
While nobody really knows what the right call should've been, it certainly seems as if the Mets were robbed of a chance to win that game because of how Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya was blocking the plate.
As if that call wasn't heartbreaking enough for Mets fans, they're furious about yet another call that went the Cubs way on Thursday.
Mets fans in disbelief as another call goes Cubs way
Facing the team that drafted him, Pete Crow-Armstrong drilled an RBI double in the top of the sixth to extend the Cubs lead. It was a hit that had to feel good for the Cubs rookie given the fact that it came at Citi Field, but what happened after the run scored is what has Mets fans up in arms.
Crow-Armstrong overslid the base and had to use his helmet as he attempted to get back to it. At first glance, it looked like an extremely creative way for PCA to get back safely, but it turns out, he should've been ruled out.
Here's what SNY's Steve Gelbs had to say about his conversation with MLB about this slide.
"Even though that specific issue is not written down anywhere, he should have been out and if the play was reviewed, he would have been out. You cannot use equipment like that to gain an advantage, otherwise, runners can use their helmets to extend their reach going into bags."
This feels like a no-brainer. Not only is removing a helmet in the middle of live action a safety issue, but it can give a base runner an unfair advantage. Using the helmet can help a runner extend his reach as was the case with PCA. Had he not done that, he would've been out.
Thankfully for the Mets PCA did not come around to score so it wasn't the end of the world, but it's frustrating for Mets fans to be on the wrong side of two important calls in two straight days.