Ump Show: Mets screwed on Whit Merrifield's very-a-swing checked swing
The New York Mets have a very valid bone to pick with MLB after the Philadelphia Phillies tied Monday's game in the ninth inning thanks to a blown checked swing call.
Edwin Diaz was in trouble with runners on first and second with Whitt Merrifield at the plate. But he had two outs on the board, so all he needed was to sit down Merrifield to secure the Mets a victory.
Home plate umpire Gabe Morales and first base umpire Ryan Additon had other plans. First, Morales gave Merrifield a ball on a fastball that perfectly painted the corner. It should have been 1-2 but it was 2-1 instead. It became 3-1 before Merrifield swung on a slider outside. Additon stepped in to call a check swing, locking in an undeserved walk to load the bases.
Phillies tied Mets in ninth after atrocious checked swing call
Of course, Diaz hit the next batter to drive in the game-tying run.
We don't know exactly how things would have played out if the strike had been correctly called but we do know Merrifield shouldn't have been walked on that pitch. There's no other way to interpret that play. It was an awful call that heavily impacted the game, ultimately resulting in extra innings and a Phillies victory.
If you had any questions about the competency of the umpires in New York, they lost track of the count in the 10th and required a lengthy review to figure it out. That pretty much says it all.