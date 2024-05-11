Ump Show: Rangers-Rockies scorecard for Charlie Ramos is Mona Lisa of futility
By Scott Rogust
In every MLB game, the umpires are under the proverbial microscope of fans. If there is one bad call that either costs them a win or prevents runs from being scored. Well, home plate umpire Charlie Ramos had himself quite the game on Friday night when officiating the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies.
On Friday, the Rangers lost 4-2 to the Rockies for their series opener. This was huge for the Rockies, considering it was their third victory in their last 12 games. As for the Rangers, they are trying to maintain their narrow lead over first place in the AL West.
Ramos' actions in the game affected not only the Rangers but also the Rockies. The main takeaway was that Ramos had a 75 percent called strike accuracy, with 10 strike calls being balls, according to Umpire Scorecards. That is well below the 88 percent average.
Charlie Ramos had a notable poor outing during Friday's Rangers vs. Rockie game
Umpire Scorecards noted three "impactful missed calls" by Ramos during the game.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Rockies had runners on first and second base with one out on the board. Jake Cave faced Jon Gray on a 3-2 count but was called out on an 88.3 mph slider away and outside the strike zone. This would have allowed Colorado to break a scoreless tie. Instead, the Rockies were unable to knock in a single run after Elehuris Montero's pop-up was caught.
The Rangers would feel the impact Ramos had on the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gray seemingly had the chance to strike out Ryan McMahon on a high pitch but in the strike zone. However, Ramos called it a ball to extend the count to 3-2. Luckily for Gray, McMahon struck out on a foul tip on the next pitch.
In the top of the seventh inning. Nathaniel Lowe stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded with two outs on the board. On a 1-2 pitch thrown by Justin Lawrence. The 84.8 mph sweeper went way outside what was an easy ball call. Instead, Ramos called it a strike to end the inning, with the Rangers up 2-1.
So a far-from-great outing for Ramos. We'll see how the rest of the umpiring crew does in their next two games this weekend.