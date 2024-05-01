Ump Show: Rob Drake screams at injured Byron Buxton to ‘get off the field'
The newest episode of the Ump Show just aired.
Time and time again we've seen MLB umpires try and make their presence known to a fault. Whether it's being arrogant with strike calls or refusing to take any accountability, we've seen umpires thrust themselves into the spotlight for the wrong reason. Rob Drake is the newest umpire to join that list.
In Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, Twins outfielder Byron Buxton attempted to steal second base but was thrown out. Buxton did not slide and he was running gingerly past the base. It was abundantly clear that he was injured.
Still, Drake felt the need to insert himself and yell at Buxton to "get off the field" as he walked off with the trainer. Just a complete lack of awareness from Drake.
Rob Drake makes unfortunate situation even worse by yelling at the injured Byron Buxton
What exactly is Drake hoping to accomplish here? He wants to save a couple of extra seconds to help with the pace of play? Does he have dinner reservations he needs to catch? Yelling at a player who was clearly injured to run off the field faster makes no sense morally and is an awful look.
What makes this even worse is the fact that it's Byron Buxton who got hurt. Buxton is a supremely talented outfielder for Minnesota who simply hasn't been able to stay healthy. The 30-year-old is in his ninth MLB season and has played over 100 games a grand total of one time. That was back in 2017.
He was finally playing the field again after not doing so last season. He was finally playing in games after failing to do so for the majority of his career. Then this happens. Not only is he in clear discomfort, but there has to be some sort of frustration with yet another injury looming.
There's only so much Buxton could do here. If he's hurt, he obviously can't go faster. For Drake to attempt to rush him as if he didn't see the trainer coming out just to potentially save a few seconds is just an awful look.