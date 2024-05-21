Ump Show: Starling Marte managed to get ejected in a truly unique way
MLB umpires are constantly finding new ways to insert themselves into games. It's not called the Ump Show for nothing.
On Monday, New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte got the Ump Show treatment when he made the mistake of arguing balls and strikes. Remember, the worst thing you can do to an ump is challenge their infallibility.
The thing is, Marte didn't get ejected the way you'd expect. He argued the strike call that rung him up to end the fourth inning, sure, but home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez didn't toss him there and then. He waited until the right fielder was walking back to the outfield to take his defensive position for the bottom of the fourth.
The Ump Show kept things fresh with Starling Marte's ejection
Every good TV show has to find a way to avoid getting stale. You can't keep doing things the way you've always done them or viewers will get bored.
Unfortunately, too many umpires think they're starring in a series rather than officiating a baseball game. They don't need to avoid getting stale, but they choose to anyways. So we end up with new and not-exciting ways to see players and managers ejected for the smallest infractions.
In this case, Marte wasn't exactly justified in his initial complaint. It was a strike. At the same time, he didn't even make a huge deal out of it. He was frustrated. It happens with competitors at this level. Sometimes their frustration will show. All it takes to avoid an escalation is for the umpires to be reasonable.
Marte was 0-for-2 with one strikeout before his ejection. He was replaced by Tyrone Taylor in right field.
The Guardians went on to win the game, 3-1, making it two wins in six games for the Mets on this road trip. They'll try to improve that mark on Tuesday and Wednesday.