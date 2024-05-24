Ump Show: White Sox's Andrew Vaughn brutally called for interference on infield fly
By Scott Rogust
MLB may only be around two months into the 2024 season, but there has been no shortage of controversial calls. With that, they have led to losses and ejections.
On Thursday night, the Chicago White Sox were looking to pull off a comeback against the Baltimore Orioles, who were fresh off getting swept by the St. Louis Cardinals. In the bottom of the ninth inning, the White Sox trailed 8-6 with runners on first and second and one out on the board. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi hit an infield fly, signifying an automatic out. Instead of giving the White Sox one more opportunity to either tie the game or potentially win it,
The thing is the game ended as Vaughn was called by Junior Valentine for "interference" on Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. With that, the White Sox were assessed a third and final out and ended any chance of a comeback.
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was livid at the call, arguing with the umpiring crew, led by crew chief Adrian Johnson. NBC Sports Chicago's John Schriffen implored Johnson to reverse the call, saying "that cannot be how this game ends."
White Sox lose on brutal infield fly interference call on Andrew Vaughn
While Vaughn had a lead off second base, he did walk in front of Henderson. But Baltimore's shortstop ran around Vaughn, who walked back to second base. Yet, that was enough for the umpire to decide Vaughn interfered and deserved to be called out.
“If he hinders the fielder in the attempt to field a batted ball, intent is not required and it’s interference,” Johnson said after the game, h/t the Associated Press. "When you see the interference, you call it."
According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the league reached out to the White Sox to say that while the umpires do have discretion to make a call, it should not have been made at the end of the game.
Grifol said the call was correct based on the rule. The main issues the White Sox manager has is that he doesn't like the rule," and "no game should end like that."
Even Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was confused by the interference call.
“I didn’t get an explanation,” Hyde said, h/t the Associated Press. “I saw the umpire point right to the runner with the interference call. I know with the infield fly there’s probably some confusion. We escaped there."
The two teams play on Friday at 7:40 p.m. ET.