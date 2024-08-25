Umpire carted off after Giancarlo Stanton broken bat leads to terrifying injury
By Mark Powell
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has one of the more violent swings in the major leagues. Because of this, when Stanton breaks a bat, it's best to watch out. One umpire was caught completely off-guard following a Stanton at-bat, as the broken bat struck him in the throat.
Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley quickly slumped down to the grass after Stanton's swing, which resulted in a pop-up. After the game was delayed for a few minutes, Mahrley was carted off the field to a round of applause. Thankfully, Mahrley appeared to be okay, though he will receive treatment from the training staff and get further instruction over the next few hours.
This is far from the first time a broken bat has caused injury during an MLB game. Perhaps the most notable of injuries was Tyler Colvin of the Chicago Cubs, who was struck in the dugout and eventually had to go the hospital. In the moment, it appeared as though Colvin was merely cut by the bat, but it turned out at least one of his lungs were at risk after he was hit in the chest.
Umpire Nick Mahrley isn't the first umpire injured during a game
MLB has since put up nets to protect the fans from projectiles, whether it be broken bats or line drives. However, the dugouts remain exposed, and players are forced to pay attention to each and every at-bat.
As for umpires, they are at risk of broken bats, foul balls in the dirt and even backswings gone awry. Professional baseball is not an easy job, whether you're a player, coach or umpire. Far too many individuals have found this out the hard way. One would assume MLB could put more protections in place to avoid injury in the dugout at the very least, but umpires are right behind home plate.
We hope Mahrley has a quick recovery and receives the attention he needs.