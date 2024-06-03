Why UNC 5-star commit could be the ACC Rookie of the Year
North Carolina's upcoming roster will include three different freshmen but one in particular is capable of becoming ACC's Rookie of the Year straight out of high school. Ian Jackson, out of the Bronx, has all the necessary tools to claim this title, even over top prospect Cooper Flag, who will be heading to Duke this fall.
Ian Jackson is a three-level scorer who can create his shot, pull up from the mid-range, and drive to the cup with ease. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 185 pounds his stature serves him well already. Favorably, this upcoming roster that Hubert Davis is putting together should allow him to succeed at the highest level.
Davis' coaching style ever since he took over the Tar Heels revolves around spacing and shooting, similar to what we all see in the NBA. All five positions can shoot from beyond the arc, regardless of how tall a player may be. For example, Jalen Washington who's listed at 6-foot-10, converted 53.3 percent of his 3-point attempts last season.
Why is this important?
Well, having a big man who can shoot the outside shot allows guards to excel in the driving game, making it easier to take layups and draw fouls at the rim. Which should be the perfect environment for Jackson.
Is it still possible for Ian Jackson to win the ACC Rookie of the Year despite potentially not being a starter?
There's a chance that Jackson will not be a starter. I believe he'll come off the bench at the beginning, but I hope he proves me wrong. Regardless of whether he earns a starting spot or gets his minutes later on after tip-off, I'm confident that his strengths and playstyle will serve him justice and, over time, will translate into high outputs.
Even Armando Bacot believes the freshman will put up big numbers in his first and possibly only season in Chapel Hill.
If you haven't already check out this video below featured on Jackson's podcast.
During the podcast, Bacot jokingly comments, "Y'all ain't gonna have me down there. You don't gotta worry about getting the ball down in the post." Referencing how Jackson's game will unfold during the season.
In addition, "He should average at least 13 (points), six rebounds, three assists," Bacot mentions. That's high praise from the Tar Heel legend, considering all of the talented players he's played with from Cole Anthony, Caleb Love, and RJ Davis.
If Bacot believes in his ability then you should, too.
As the episode closes, he lends his piece of advice as the Bronx native moves forward and enters a whole new level of college basketball.
"I would say just soak it all in, enjoy your time at UNC because like for you it ain't going to be long so if I'm you, I'm just taking advantage of everything, listening to the coaches, don't take no shortcuts and be a leader."
Let's go ahead and say that the 2024-25 season is Jackson's lone year. That's subjective, but hopefully, he proves me right as to why I think he's a potential award-winning player.