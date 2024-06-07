3 things UNC must do to contend for a national title
The North Carolina Tar Heels made it to the national championship back in 2022, facing off against the Kansas Jayhawks led by Bill Self. Hubert Davis' squad led by 15 points as the score stood at 40-25 heading into the locker room.
Unfortunately for Carolina fans, they watched their team's double-figure lead disappear possession after possession as the Jayhawks ultimately clawed their way back to victory. Arguably, one of the craziest college basketball games of the tournament.
It's now 2024, and the Heels are heading into the offseason with big goals in mind, such as winning a national championship again. However, there are three things that they must do in order to complete this feature.
3. Spacing for guards
This one aspect is crucial for North Carolina heading into next season because the likes of Elliot Cadeau, Ian Jackson, and ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis will be heavily relied on to score. It's best for guys like Cade Tyson, Jae'Lyn Withers, and Jalen Washington to make shots from the perimeter, as this will force opponents to stay true to their matchup.
Hubert Davis' coaching style revolves around this kind of stuff and it's a whole new brand of basketball that differs so much from former three-time national champion Roy Williams. His style involved the use of traditional big men who were back-to-the-basket guys who feasted on the interior.
Hence, Armando Bacot.
However, Davis and his coaching staff are bringing something different in their way, respectfully, and having space for the guards to slash into the paint is a must for success.
2. Feed the frontcourt
This year's frontcourt consists of Withers, Washington, Ven-Allen Lubin, Zayden High, and freshman James Brown. All guys are looking to shoot the 3-ball but can also play inside, too.
For Hubert Davis' team to be dynamic, this roster needs to be able to play inside-out, regardless of who has the ball. The emphasis should be on attacking by feeding the bigs as this will keep the defenders on their toes hesitating whether or not to help off their current assignment.
National title teams are all-around and never one side, it'll be in the best interest for this team to do the same. Just look at the last roster to win it all in Chapel Hill — Joel Berry, Theo Pinson, Justin Jackson, Isaiah Hicks, and Kennedy Meeks.
That should say enough on its own.
1. Defense
The Tar Heels were a top defensive team last season in the ACC and held their own on that end of the court.
The interior defense, specifically, will need to be established considering that Cadeau and Davis will be facing tall and quick defenders. Their backup needs to be there and ready for any blocks, deflections, and switches, as needed.
Hubert Davis needs to continue preaching the gritty and hard-nosed style of defense that he was doing last season, as there were so many promising performances.
For example, they held Michigan State in the second round of this year's March Madness to 69 points, and the same thing happened for then-ranked Oklahoma in the Jumpman Invitational, last December.
Even more eye-popping, holding Tony Bennett's team to 44 points this past February. Yes, his roster may not have been comprised of the best scorers, but it's still something that should be noted.
These three areas are all vital to this upcoming season, and if Hubert Davis can succeed in them, there's no doubt that they can raise No. 7 in the rafters.