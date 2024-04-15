UNC basketball honing in on Armando Bacot replacement in transfer portal
The North Carolina Tar Heels appear to be eyeing their Armando Bacot replacement via the transfer portal.
By Lior Lampert
Following a disappointing loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the North Carolina Tar Heels and head coach Hubert Davis are wasting no time replenishing their roster in hopes of better results next year and appear to be honing in on a replacement for fifth-year big man Armando Bacot if recent reporting is any indication.
After spending the past three seasons at Tennessee, Jonas Aidoo has entered the transfer portal this offseason. And the Tar Heels appear to have him on their radar, per Sherrell McMillan of Inside Carolina.
UNC eyeing Jonas Aidoo to replace Armando Bacot
McMillan notes that members of the North Carolina staff have spoken with Aidoo, including Davis and assistant coach Jeff Lebo, with more conversations scheduled to take place in the coming days.
Aidoo, a North Carolina native who grew up in the city of Durham, could have an opportunity to return to his home state to close out his college basketball career if discussions continue to progress between him and the coaching staff.
Following his first two years at Tennessee, where he primarily operated in a reserve role, Aidoo broke out in a massive way in 2023-24. He started all 36 games for the Volunteers this past season, averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor en route to earning SEC All-Defensive Team honors.
At 6-11, 241 pounds, Aidoo possesses the ideal size, strength, and athleticism necessary to step in and fill the void left by Bacot, who no longer has NCAA eligibility And he could be intrigued by the idea of being close to home and competing for a national title in Chapel Hill.
Aidoo is the No. 8 overall prospect on Jeff Borzello of ESPN's transfer portal rankings for the 2024-25 men's college basketball season, meaning this would be a critical acquisition for North Carolina.