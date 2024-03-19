UNC March Madness Schedule: When do the Tar Heels play next? (updated March 19)
The North Carolina Tar Heels earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Here is the Tar Heels' schedule in March Madness.
By Scott Rogust
The North Carolina Tar Heels are back in the NCAA Tournament after failing to qualify last season, which was the first time it happened outright since the 2009-10 season. This campaign, the Tar Heels came back with a vengeance, earning a 27-7 record and winning the ACC regular season championship. However, they would lose in the ACC Tournament Finals to the NC State Wolfpack.
Even with their loss to NC State, North Carolina earned one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament alongside Houston, UConn, and Purdue. The Tar Heels will be in the West Region, which is rather stacked with teams such as the Arizona Wildcats, Baylor Bears, and Alabama Crimson Tide. To face those teams, the Tar Heels will have to make it deep into the NCAA Tournament.
For Tar Heels fans who want to know what the team's schedule is throughout the NCAA Tournament, we have you covered.
UNC March Madness schedule
vs. No. 16 Howard/No. 16 Wagner (Thursday, March 21, 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS)
The Tar Heels will have to wait for their opponent. As part of the West Region, they will wait for the winner of the First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio between the Howard Bison and Wagner Seahawks for the No. 16 seed. That matchup will take place on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:40 p.m. ET on truTV.
Howard holds an 18-16 record, but has a 12-5 record against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams. The Bison beat the Delaware State Hornets 70-67 in the MEAC Tournament Finals.
Wagner, meanwhile, holds a 16-15 record and is 10-9 against all Northeast Conference opponents. The Seahawks beat the Merrimack Warriors 54-47 in the NEC Tournament Finals to earn their spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Who will UNC play next in March Madness
If North Carolina were to make it past the Round of 64, they would face the winner of the No. 8 Mississippi State (21-13) vs. No. 9 Michigan State (19-14) matchup. This will be the first game played in the Round of 64 (Thursday, March 21, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS). Both would be formidable challenges for the Tar Heels, with upset potential.