UNC punter’s facemask completely warped after huge hit
UNC Tar Heels punter Ben Kiernan was hit hard by a Syracuse Orange defender, denting the facemask of his helmet in the process.
By Scott Rogust
The North Carolina Tar Heels returned from their bye week on Saturday. Awaiting them were the 4-1 Syracuse Orange, who were looking to hand them their first loss of the season. On Saturday, the Tar Heels made quick work of the Orange, beating them 40-7 to improve to 5-0 to ensure they remain atop the ACC standings.
Early on in the game, however, North Carolina punter Ben Kiernan factored into the game, by way of a vicious hit by Syracuse.
With the Tar Heels up 3-0, Kiernan attempted to punt the football to the Orange, but it was blocked by defensive lineman Denis Jaquez Jr. So, Kiernan had no choice but to run for the first down when the football landed back in his possession after the block. Kiernan did get the first down but was hit hard along the sidelines.
UNC punter Ben Kiernan's facemask gets destroyed after massive hit against Syracuse
The hit looked vicious enough. But after the game, a photo of the facemask from Kiernan's helmet was revealed, and it was bent after the impact from the hit.
There was no update on Kiernan, as he didn't return the game. That is because the Tar Heels didn't have to punt after that play. As for the hit, there was no targeting penalty called. However, the first down was called, and the Tar Heels extended their lead to 10-0 after a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Drake Maye on the 17th play of the drive.
Speaking of Maye, he had a big game, throwing for 442 yards and three touchdowns while completing 33-of-47 pass attempts. Maye also ran for 55 yards on 14 carries.
The Tar Heels continue to show they are the top team in the ACC, as they look to climb up the college football rankings. Next week, they will face the Miami Hurricanes.