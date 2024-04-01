Underrated aspect to Juan Soto's game is on the rise with Yankees
Juan Soto has been everything the Yankees could've possibly hoped for one weekend into his career in New York.
It's only been four games, but MLB fans can already see why the New York Yankees chose to trade for Juan Soto. Yes, they had to trade virtually an entire rotation's-worth of arms to get him for only one guaranteed year, but he is just an absolute game-changer.
Everyone knows about Soto's offensive game. When it comes to pure hitting, it's hard to find a better player than Soto. His knowledge of the strike zone, his ability to hit to all fields, his power, there is not a single weakness to point out. There are reasons why he's constantly compared to the game's greats.
Soto has been a difference-maker offensively already for the Yankees. So far, he leads the league with nine hits in his 17 at-bats and he hit one home run with four RBI in New York's series sweep in Houston. He had a couple of enormous run-scoring hits to help the Yankees win games, and even came up clutch on the defensive side as well.
Everyone knew about his ability to change a game offensively, but Soto's defense, a part of his game that has often been scrutinized by the public, has kicked up a notch too.
Juan Soto has been a game-changer both offensively and defensively for the Yankees
Soto, making his Yankees debut, showed the kind of complete player that he can be. Not only did he reach base in three of his five appearances, but he fired this strike from right field to keep the Yankees in front in the ninth inning.
I mean, look at that throw! Maybe a little up the line, but right on target to the plate to gun down Mauricio Dubon trying to score from second base on what could've been a game-tying single.
Soto is not known for being a good or even adequate defender. In the 2023 campaign, he was in the 3rd percentile in outs above average, recording -9 OAA according to Baseball Savant. He had racked up -23 OAA in his career entering this season.
Well, it's only been four games, but perhaps putting on a Yankees uniform has changed Soto's defense for the better. I don't know if Soto has ever been ranked in a defensive category alongside players like Nico Hoerner and Nick Ahmed before, but here we are.
He was one of the best defenders in the league over the first weekend. Will that stick? Almost certainly not. But can he be an average defender? There might just be a chance. If that happens, Soto will be even more valuable as a player than he already is.