5 unexpected NFL teams who should give Justin Fields a chance as a backup
The Justin Fields trade saga continues to not progress. Are we reaching the point where he won't get a starting gig next season?
The Chicago Bears can't catch a break. There is a lot of positive momentum within the Bears organization right now, but Justin Fields' ongoing trade saga is an unshakable dark cloud. We know the Bears probably won't trade Fields until after Caleb Williams' official team visit later this month. The front office was to do its due diligence, which is fair. But, they are only delaying the inevitable.
We cannot rule out the Bears keeping Fields, as Chicago truly does seem to appreciate the 25-year-old. Fields has earned the support of the fanbase (or at least a large portion of it) and there doesn't appear to be much of a market for Fields' services. If the Bears like Fields, it will be hard to part with him for pennies on the dollar.
That said, the Bears don't want to plant Fields on the bench while Williams flourishes. Fields has earned the opportunity to start somewhere, and he's as desperate for a resolution to this ongoing speculation as anybody.
As free agency drags on, however, the list of logical landing spots is dwindling. Fields was a popular hypothetical option for Pittsburgh or Atlanta, but both teams signed veteran QBs on day one of free agency. The Raiders sprung for Gardner Minshew; the Vikings landed Sam Darnold. At a certain point, Fields won't have an uninhibited path to starting... anywhere.
While it's hard to imagine Fields holding the iPad on the sideline and spending next season as a spectator, it's not outside the realm of possibility. If the starting jobs all dry up, here are a few teams who could take a swing at Fields in a backup capacity — potentially cultivating his talent for future promotion to the starting role.
5. Rams can tab Justin Fields as Matthew Stafford's successor
The Los Angeles Rams don't have a clear backup QB on the roster. Stetson Bennett IV missed his entire rookie season for undisclosed personal reasons. With his future shrouded in vague and worrying mystery, the Rams could pounce at the opportunity to add Justin Fields and establish a clear line of succession, post-Matthew Stafford.
Stafford still has gas in the tank, as last season's playoff run proved. The Rams defied expectations to go 10-7, powered as usual by Sean McVay's inventive offense. If you're a QB, it's hard to find a better coach anywhere in the NFL. McVay is one of the singular offensive minds of his generation. The Rams' roster is dotted with quality playmakers as well, spearheaded by the steadiness of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua at WR.
While he has not indicated plans to retire, Stafford is 36 years old and the rumors are starting to swirl more with each passing season. The Rams have a potential out in his contract after the 2025 campaign. That would tentatively slate Fields as the backup for two seasons — with Fields' own contract slated to expire in 2024 unless the Rams pick up his $25.6 million club option for 2025. The financial side of this partnership is murky at best, but if Los Angeles believes wholeheartedly in Fields, that could simply spell the premature end of Stafford's tenure. Somebody would trade for the UGA product.
In terms of football fit, this is as good a spot as any for Fields' long-term development. There are ways to get better behind the scenes, learning from Stafford and flourishing within a productive scheme. The money would serve as the primary hurdle.