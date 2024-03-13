5 unexpected NFL teams who should give Justin Fields a chance as a backup
The Justin Fields trade saga continues to not progress. Are we reaching the point where he won't get a starting gig next season?
3. Commanders can let Justin Fields compete with Jayden Daniels
We can cut to the point. The Washington Commanders are going to take LSU's Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick. That is unless the Bears get really wild and move back a spot. The idea of Drake Maye as the second QB off the board feels like a distant memory. At this rate, Washington fans should probably be more concerned about J.J. McCarthy.
In the end, Daniels is too obvious a fit with new OC Kliff Kingsbury, who has made his living working with mobile QBs such as Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and yes, Caleb Williams. While Daniels' stock has maybe exceeded his actual value, the talent is undeniable. He was responsible for 50 touchdowns at LSU last season, throwing for 3,812 yards and adding another 1,134 yards on the ground.
Daniels can make the big throws and he's a menace out in space, but there is never 100 percent certainty with rookie QBs. Even in the No. 2 spot — just ask the New York Jets. So, Washington could end up making sense for Fields, too. Daniels will be on a rookie contract so that mildly expensive 2025 club option is at least manageable. If Daniels doesn't have it in camp, the Commanders would have a proven NFL starter to turn to.
The reason for Washington to engage with Fields is the schematic fit. He's the ideal Kingsbury QB — comfortable enough standing in the pocket and airing it out, but more than willing to use his legs and move the chains in unconventional fashion. Teams like to mirror the skill sets of their starting and backup QBs. Fields and Daniels share quite a few parallels.