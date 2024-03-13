5 unexpected NFL teams who should give Justin Fields a chance as a backup
The Justin Fields trade saga continues to not progress. Are we reaching the point where he won't get a starting gig next season?
2. Saints can land 'Get Out of Jail Free!' card with Justin Fields
Another complicated financial equation that does, at the very least, work on the field. Derek Carr was fine in his first season with the New Orleans Saints, but he missed the playoffs in the NFL's worst division and the offense often felt aimless, despite undeniable talent. We will see how new OC Klint Kubiak impacts New Orleans' outlook — he hails from the perpetually fruitful Kyle Shanahan regime — but it's hard to see the path forward with Carr.
Carr is under contract for the next two seasons at least, so the overlap in salary between him ($30 million) and Fields ($25 million) gets a little worrisome in 2025. That is unless the Saints can work out a trade for Carr, who is probably good enough to garner suitors despite his contract.
In terms of pure talent and football fit, Fields would look great in Saints gold. The New Orleans offense has undergone some radical personnel changes this offseason, highlighted by Michael Thomas' release. Alvin Kamara's future hangs in the balance too, as the Saints are dealing with some serious financial limitations. But, Fields is far better than any prospect or free agent New Orleans can land at this point. Jameis Winston is officially out of the picture, so there is an open spot on the bench for Fields.
He wouldn't start the season ahead of Carr on the depth chart, but depending on how the 32-year-old vet progresses in his second campaign with the Saints, Fields could turn it into a legitimate battle. In the long term, if the Saints are willing to engage in Carr trade talks, Fields would serve as a logical successor — offering the upside and talent of a first-round pick, with the stability of three years of starting experience in the NFL.