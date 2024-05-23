United Airlines celebrate Wrexham's promotion with new pajamas
Back in 2020, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny bought Wrexham AFC and they have delivered tremendous success on and off the field for the Welsh side.
They have achieved two promotions from the National League to League Two and now up to League One — the third tier in English soccer's pyramid.
Wrexham having the stars of Deadpool and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in Reynolds and McElhenny respectively at their helm has brought the club great exposure. This has grown through the hit series Welcome to Wrexham.
The club's front-of-shirt sponsor United Airlines have celebrated Wrexham's promotion to League One with new limited-edition amenity kits and pajamas.
From June 1 if you are traveling on United’s premium cabins on international and transcontinental routes then you will receive complimentary Wrexham amenity kits. If you are flying on a 14-hour or more flight then you will also get pajamas. The announcement was made in a hilarious video across Reynolds' social media profiles.
United are also sponsoring Wrexham's tour of North America this summer. The Red Dragons will play Bournemouth and Chelsea of the Premier League in California. Then they will travel up to Canada to take on the MLS side, Vancouver Whitecaps.
The tour will be a great test for Phil Parkinson's side before they embark on their season in League One.