Mets Lovin’ It: Did an unlikely hero change everything for the Mets’ season?
By Curt Bishop
The New York Mets were nine games below the .500 mark before sparking a surge that now has them within four games of that mark.
But it all started on June 12 with a 10-4 win at home against the Miami Marlins. The Mets currently find themselves on a five-game winning streak and just 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Interestingly enough, the Mets had a special guest throw out the first pitch before the June 12 game against Miami. Grimace, the mascot for McDonald's took the mound and threw a strike to get things underway at Citi Field. The Mets haven't lost since.
Did Grimace save the New York Mets' season?
With the Mets having won five consecutive games, it's fair to ask the question of whether or not Grimace saved the Mets' season.
It's a small sample size right now, but you never know. The famous McDonald's mascot may have brought a little bit of good luck to the Metropolitans. Mets fans are now calling for the team to sign Grimace to a long-term contract.
We're still early in the game, so it isn't clear yet if Grimace appearing in New York actually helped the Mets turn their season around. But it would make for an interesting story if the Mets continued to win and actually found themselves in possession of one of the Wild Card spots.
All the credit would go to Grimace for making his appearance and throwing out the first pitch, and he could become a symbol of hope, not unlike the rally squirrel for the St. Louis Cardinals back in 2011.
There's still a lot of season left, but Grimace appears to have been a good luck charm for the resurgent Mets and may end up being the glue that holds everything together.