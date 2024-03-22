Updated March Madness bracket after Yale upsets Auburn, Colorado upsets Florida
How busted is your March Madness bracket after the latest upsets?
March Madness brackets were certainly busted over the first day-and-a-half of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but outside of Jack Gohlke's Steph Curry impression to lead Oakland Golden Grizzlies to a massive upset over Kentucky, the action had been relatively tame. And that trend was how the second-half of the First Round on Friday started out as well with a lot of chalk pushing through the bracket.
Then came the end of the early window.
Colorado and Florida delivered arguably the best game of March Madness to this point, a back-and-forth affair on the 7-10 line of the bracket. And it delivered late-game drama because of that. Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. delivered a monster 3 to tie it up at 100 with only 11 seconds remaining. The Buffaloes then got one more shot to get the win, and they went to leading scorer KJ Simpson, who delivered with a shot that hung on the rim, but ultimately crept through the net. Clayton's desperation heave at the buzzer was off and the No. 10 Buffs, who had already won a First Four game, advanced.
Right at the same time, Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers appeared in the second half that they were going to pull away from the Yale Bulldogs. But John Poulakidas wouldn't let the Ivy League champs die. Yale came back from a 10-point deficit with only 9:53 remaining to take the lead. Though Auburn had chances, including two late free throws, to either force OT or get the win, it was no good as the Tigers went down to the No. 13 seed.
So now that we have some more chaos, let's see just how busted your bracket is with an updated March Madness bracket look.
Updated March Madness bracket after Auburn, Florida upset
New Mexico, a popular upset pick for Friday's First Round action in the NCAA Tournament, was blown out by Clemson. But the Lobos are actually the only 11-seed that didn't advance to the Round of 32 as Duquesne, Oregon and NC State all moved on. The Wolfpack also have an eye for the Sweet 16 with a matchup against aforementioned Oakland waiting on Friday.
As for the big upsets on Friday, Colorado will aim to keep the First Four momentum alive further when they take on 2-seed Marquette on Sunday in the Round of 32. The Golden Eagles were neck-and-neck for quite a while with 15-seed Western Kentucky, but pulled away late for an 18-point win. As for Yale, the Bulldogs will next get San Diego State, the 5-seed but a team that had to fight tooth and nail to get past UAB. Yale will certainly have a shot at a Sweet 16 berth in their own right.