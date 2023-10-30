Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Week 8 games
The Carolina Panthers picked up their first loss of the season in Week 8. Do they still hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Week 8 of the NFL season has arrived, with teams having one last look to see how to proceed at the trade deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Of course, they would look at the standings and where they sit in the NFL Draft order. With that, teams near the top of the board will look to trade some of their top talent and impending free agents for additional capital to build toward the future.
This weekend, there are officially no winless teams remaining. The Carolina Panthers returned from their bye week and escaped with a 15-13 win over the Houston Texans on a walk-off, 23-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.
Mainstays near the top of the NFL Draft board for most of the season began falling after picking up wins in recent weeks. The Denver Broncos picked up their third win of the season on Sunday by beating the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9 in an upset. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-10 to earn their fourth win of the season, but their outlook for the rest of the year looks bleak after quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury.
So, what does the NFL Draft order look like after Week 8? Let's look.
Updated 2024 NFL Draft order after Week 8 games
Here is the full NFL Draft order, courtesy of Tankathon.
- Arizona Cardinals (1-7)
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (1-6))
- Chicago Bears (2-6)
- New York Giants (2-6)
- New England Patriots (2-6)
- Green Bay Packers (2-5)
- Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (3-5)
- Denver Broncos (3-5)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
- Washington Commanders (3-5)
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans (3-4))
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
- Tennessee Titans (3-4)
- New Orleans Saints (4-4)
- New York Jets (4-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
- Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns (4-3)
- San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
- Buffalo Bills (5-3)
- Seattle Seahawks (5-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
- Detroit Lions (6-2)
- Miami Dolphins (6-2)
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
The Arizona Cardinals now sit atop the rest of the league at the No. 1 spot after their 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With that, they are now 1-7 on the year.
Other teams struggling this season continued to do so.
The New York Giants lost an ugly game to the Jets 13-10 in overtime after botching the end of the game and Graham Gano shanking a field goal that would have increased their lead to six points with 24 seconds remaining.
Then, the New England Patriots lost 31-17 to the Miami Dolphins to fall to 2-6 on the season. With that, the status of not just quarterback Mac Jones, but also head coach Bill Belichick, remains in serious question as the season rolls on.
Again, it's only Week 8, and there are still plenty of teams in the playoff picture. However, some have pretty much figured out that their chances of playing football in late December and early January are pretty much toast.