Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Week 8: Chiefs lose edge over Dolphins, Jaguars
We're still several months away from the NFL Playoffs, but as the AFC Playoff Picture starts to take shape, let's see where we stand after the Week 8 action.
NFL Week 8 was a crazy one, which has really been a theme for much of the 2023 season to this point. However, as we approach the midway point of the year, it was definitely an important week as it pertains to the outlook for the NFL Playoffs. And that might not be more evident than when you look at the AFC Playoff picture.
The most stunning result was the Kansas City Chiefs going on the road and losing handily to the previously one-win Denver Broncos -- and AFC West rival who they'd not lost to in close to a decade. That now levels the playing field in the AFC and creates a real logjam for the early race for the conference's No. 1 seed.
Beyond that, we also saw the Jacksonville Jaguars deal an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which puts the latter on thin ice in the playoff race, but also puts the Jags in prime position to fight for that aforementioned top seed in the AFC Playoff picture. The New York Jets also quietly stayed alive in the playoff race with a rockfight overtime win over the Giants. And the Cincinnati Bengals also made up ground with an upset win over the 49ers.
So after this wild week in the league, what does the AFC Playoff picture look like after Week 8? Let's take a look.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture after Week 8
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)*
- Miami Dolphins (6-2)*
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)*
- Baltimore Ravens (6-2)*
- Buffalo Bills (5-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
- Cleveland Browns (4-3)
- New York Jets (4-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)
- Houston Texans (3-4)
- Tennessee Titans (3-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
- Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) [Still to play vs. Lions in Week 8]
- Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
- Denver Broncos (3-5)
- New England Patriots (2-6)
Bold denotes teams who would be in the AFC Playoffs after Week 8. * denotes division winners as of Week 8
Despite the ugly loss on Sunday to the rival Broncos, the Chiefs narrowly hang onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC after Week 8 based on their strength of victory tiebreaker over the Dolphins and over the Ravens and Jaguars based on winning percentage in AFC games so far this season. Miami is the No. 2 seed for that second tiebreaker, while Jacksonville is ahead of Baltimore due to strength of victory.
Where things really start to get convoluted is with the bevy of 4-3 teams. The Steelers have head-to-head tiebreakers over the Browns and Bengals and over the Jets for winning percentage in the AFC, which is why they are shockingly the No. 6 seed right now in the AFC Playoff picture.
Key games in Week 9 for AFC Playoff Picture
Looking ahead to Week 9, there are going to be some big matchups for the AFC as it pertains to the postseason race at this point in the season. The biggest, without question, will be the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs playing in Frankfurt, Germany for an early kickoff stateside on Sunday. The winner of that game, essentially, emerges as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Beyond that contest, though, the Bills and Bengals will play on Sunday Night Football in a matchup that could go a long way in determining the wild card order, especially if a head-to-head tiebreaker came into play at season's end. Also of note is the upstart Titans with Will Levis taking on the Steelers on Thursday Night Football to get Week 9 started, in addition to the Ravens trying to keep pace atop the conference when they host the NFC West-leading Seahawks.