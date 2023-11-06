Updated AFC Playoff Picture and Wild Card standings after Bengals best Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals have the rest of the AFC on notice with their latest win over the Buffalo Bills vaulting them up the AFC playoff picture.
The Cincinnati Bengals opened the 2023 season in a 1-3 hole as Joe Burrow struggled through a calf injury. Don't look now, but the Bengals are playing as well as anyone in the league and have put themselves back into the AFC playoff picture with four straight victories.
The latest came on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, improving Cincinnati to 5-3. They may be at the bottom of the AFC North, but every team in that division would make the playoffs if the season ended right now.
What do the AFC playoff standings look like going into Monday Night Football in Week 9?
AFC Playoff Picture after Week 9
- Chiefs (7-2)
- Ravens (7-2)
- Jaguars (6-2)
- Dolphins (6-3)
- Steelers (5-3)
- Browns (5-3)
- Bengals (5-3)
The Chiefs, Ravens, Jaguars and Dolphins top their divisions with sizable leads while the AFC North dominates the Wild Card spots.
AFC Wild Card standings after Week 9
- Steelers (5-3)
- Browns (5-3)
- Bengals (5-3)
- Jets (4-3)
- Bills (5-4)
- Texans (4-4)
The Steelers, Browns and Bengals have the Wild Card bids as of Sunday night, but the Jets take on the Chargers on Monday Night Football, so they have the chance to join that clump of 5-3 squads.
If the Jets win, they can overtake the Bengals by virtue of the conference record tiebreaker.
The Bills, meanwhile, find themselves on the outside looking in after nine games. They've fallen behind the Jets in the AFC East standings, but they'll move back ahead of New York falls to Los Angeles.
Buffalo is pulling the reverse Bengals. They started the season 3-1 but they've lost three of their last five games including an inexplicable defeat to the hapless Patriots. They will look to rebound next Monday night against the Broncos. With a 4-1 record at home, they'll be expected to win that one comfortably. If they don't, questions will be asked of Sean McDermott and company.