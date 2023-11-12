Updated AFC Playoff picture: Browns' comeback vs. Ravens, Bengals thwarted by C.J. Stroud
One takeaway from Week 9 of the 2023 season has been how every team in the AFC North sat in a playoff spot. Of course, it's hard to envision that happening. At most, three could make it, much like the NFC East showed last year (Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants).
In the early slate of the Sunday Week 10 schedule, all four teams played their games. The headliner was between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. The Ravens looked to be on the verge of winning, carrying a 31-17 lead early in the fourth quarter. But it was the Browns who came back and ultimately picked up a 33-31 win after a 10-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson, a pick-six by Greg Newsome II, and a game-winning 40-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.
The Cincinnati Bengals, who picked up a huge win over the Buffalo Bills, were unable to continue their positive momentum. They had to fight hard against the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. While the Bengals tied the game at 27-27, Stroud connected with Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown for huge gans, setting up Matt Ammendola's game-winning 38-yard field goal.
Also in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers survived yet again, beating the Green Bay Packers 23-19 on a late interception by safety Damontae Kazee.
Let's look at the AFC playoff picture after the 1:00 p.m. ET slate of games on Sunday.
AFC Playoff Picture after Browns beat Ravens, Bengals lose to Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
- Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)
- Miami Dolphins (6-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
- Cleveland Browns (6-3)
- Houston Texans (5-4)
The Kansas City Chiefs still sit atop the AFC despite being on the bye week. That has to sting for the Ravens, who would have taken the No. 1 spot if they had beat the Browns.
Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost 34-3 to the San Francisco 49ers, who made their return from a bye week. It wasn't even close.
The Miami Dolphins also stay idle at the No. 4 spot, despite being on a bye.
AFC Wild Card Standings after early slate of Week 10 games
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)
- Cleveland Browns (6-3)
- Houston Texans (5-4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
- Buffalo Bills (5-4)
- Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-4)
- New York Jets (4-4)
The Steelers, Browns, and Texans all hold the three Wild Card spots after the 1:00 p.m. ET slate of games. The Bengals are on the outside looking in, tied alongside the Bills with 5-4 records.
Buffalo could climb into the final Wild Card spot in the AFC if they are to beat the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Other than that, there is no real threat to take away the Texans' Wild Card spot. No worries for those other teams, there is still plenty of time to gain ground.