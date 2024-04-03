Updated Buffalo Bills depth chart after the Stefon Diggs trade
The Buffalo Bills shocked the NFL world with a bombshell trade, sending Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for an underwhelming return. It should help them cap-wise, but there's very little on-field appeal for making a deal like this.
Buffalo has consistently found themselves in the hunt for a Super Bowl but has not quite gotten over the hump. This past season was their best chance to take down the Chiefs as Kansas City had to make the trip to Orchard Park, but they fell short in the AFC Divisional Round against their rivals.
The Bills decided to shake things up in an extreme way sending Diggs to a fellow AFC contender. With Gabe Davis departing in free agency, their wide receiver core is almost unrecognizable.
- Khalil Shakir
- Curtis Samuel
- Mack Hollins
- Justin Shorter
- Andy Isabella
- KJ Hamler
- Tyrell Shavers
- Bryan Thompson
That's what Josh Allen has to throw to. Having James Cook in the backfield and the duo of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox as tight ends should help, but this wide receiver room is one of, if not the worst in the NFL after letting Gabe Davis walk and trading Stefon Diggs.
Their WR1 right now is Khalil Shakir who had 39 receptions for 611 yards in his second NFL season. He wasn't bad by any means, but didn't show anything close to resembling a WR1 for the present or the future.
The Bills lost a pair of receivers and replaced them with Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins. Samuel, in the right system, can be impactful. He wasn't great in Washington, but in his final year with the Panthers, Samuel put up 851 yards in the air. He can be impactful from the slot.
Hollins had a career year with the Raiders in 2022, putting up 690 yards receiving and four touchdowns but he followed that up with just 251 yards receiving in 13 games with the Falcons this past season and wound up being fifth on that team in receiving yards. He hasn't proven to be anything more than just a decent depth option outside of that one year in Vegas.
There's a very good chance Buffalo chooses to address the receiver room in the draft. Whether it's in the first round at No. 28 overall or in the second round, it'd be shocking to see Buffalo not take at least one weapon for Allen within the first two rounds. They could maybe even use the second-round pick that they got from Houston to attempt to move up in the draft. They cannot enter this season with this as their final WR core and expect to compete for anything.