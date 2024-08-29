Updated Celtics depth chart after signing Lonnie Walker IV
The Boston Celtics officially added Lonnie Walker IV to the mix last night, inking the 2018 first-round pick to a one-year minimum contract. The 25-year-old spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 9.7 points and 1.3 assists on .423/.384/.763 splits in 17.4 minutes.
There's real upside to this pickup for the Celtics. Walker is a bubbly athlete with compelling scoring chops. He can get downhill with a blistering first step, explode for acrobatic finishes around the rim, and get red-hot from long distance. He shoots an easy 3 and should thrive in a niche role in Boston, where his responsibilities will be heavily streamlined.
The Celtics aren't flush with great passers, but ball movement is a strength. Boston puts a lot of pressure on the rim, leveraging the incredible scoring fulcrums of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, meanwhile, take turns setting the table, affording the Celtics all sorts of lineup flexibility.
If there's a weak point to the reigning NBA champs, though, it is depth. Once you move beyond sixth man Al Horford, there isn't a ton of established NBA talent. Sam Hauser, Xavier Tillman, and Payton Pritchard all have their merits, but the Celtics' bench mob does not stack up with the elite second units around the league.
It really doesn't need to with such a dominant starting five.
That said, there's a chance for Walker to carve out a sustained role on Joe Mazzulla's squad. Here is the Celtics' updated depth chart.
Boston Celtics depth chart after signing Lonnie Walker IV
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
PG
Jrue Holiday
Payton Pritchard
SG
Derrick White
Lonnie Walker IV
Jaden Springer
Ron Harper Jr.
SF
Jaylen Brown
Sam Hauser
Baylor Scheierman
PF
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Anton Watson
C
Kristaps Porzingis
Xavier Tillman
Luke Kornet
Neemias Queta
Again, there is a pretty clear path to minutes for Walker. He's going to have competition in training camp, primarily from first-round pick Baylor Scheierman, but Boston might benefit from Walker's quickness and occasional self-creation. He's not much of a defender, but Boston's bench mob is woefully short on proven defensive-minded alternatives.
Walker did not benefit from the Nets' stubborn commitment to competitive no-man's land last season. He didn't get the reps you'd expect from a 25-year-old on a rebuilding team because the Nets weren't officially rebuilding. Brooklyn had several quality wings ahead of Walker on the depth chart. There is actually less noise around him in Boston. He won't start, obviously, but there's a world in which Walker gets 20 minutes per night on a regular basis.
If you're looking for potential breakout candidates (or spoilers, in the case of Walker), keep your eyes peeled for Jaden Springer minutes. He looked positively dominant as a defender in Summer League and the fourth-year guard is still only 21.
He has a ways to go offensively, but Springer can absolutely stifle ball-handlers at the point of attack and he's one of the more disruptive help defenders you'll find in a condensed 6-foot-4 frame. There's something there and it could prove more useful to Boston's specific needs than Walker's 3-point shooting, especially if Scheierman, Pritchard, and others contribute more than expected.
The Celtics are obvious frontrunners in the Eastern Conference. At the very least, Walker has a chance to ride coattails to a ring this season.