Updated Chiefs QB depth chart with even more competition behind Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a college quarterback for rookie minicamp later this week.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs don't have to worry about who will be their starting quarterback for a while. They struck gold in 2017 by trading up to select Patrick Mahomes out of Texas Tech, and it resulted in them finding a two-time NFL MVP and a player who helped them win three Super Bowls in his first six years as a starter.
But as the past couple of years have shown us, you need to have a quality backup just in case the starter were to go down with an injury. Mahomes did suffer injuries during his time with the NFL, with the backup having to step up. Notably, Chad Henne filled in for Mahomes during the 2020 AFC Divisional Round against the Cleveland Browns and led them to a win. The Chiefs are an attractive destination for quarterbacks, as they will have a great chance of winning a ring.
On Saturday, after the NFL Draft, the Chiefs didn't use any of their picks on a quarterback. However, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Chiefs invited Ole Miss signal-caller Spencer Sanders to rookie minicamp, which takes place from May 4 until May 6.
Sanders shined during his time at Oklahoma State, where he won the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2019 after throwing for 2,065 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while owning a 62.8 completion percentage, and running for 628 yards and two touchdowns on 139 carries. Sander was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after recording 2,839 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 668 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns.
However, Sanders transferred to Ole Miss for the 2023 season but was the backup to Jaxson Dart.
Sanders isn't officially part of the Chiefs roster, but that could change if he impresses in minicamp. So, what would the Chiefs quarterback depth chart look like behind Mahomes if Sanders were to make the team?
Updated Chiefs QB depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes if Spencer Sanders were to make roster
- Patrick Mahomes
- Carson Wentz
- Chris Oladokun
- Ian Book
- *Spencer Sanders
Last year, the Chiefs had Blaine Gabbert as the primary backup to Mahomes, but they opted against re-signing him. Instead, the Chiefs brought in former 2016 second-overall pick Carson Wentz. While Wentz didn't pan out as a starter in the long run, he does have a career as a journeyman backup.
Wentz joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and backed up Matthew Stafford. In the team's regular-season finale, Wentz got the start and led the Rams to a 21-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 163 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. Wentz also ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Slotting into the No. 3 slot on the depth chart is Chris Oladokun. The former South Dakota State quarterback has been with the team since 2022 after being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who released him after drafting him in the seventh-round. Oladokun has familiarity with the team's offense, so that gives him a leg-up.
There is a fourth quarterback on the roster in Ian Book, who the team signed to a reserve/futures contract back in January. Book, the former Notre Dame quarterback, had bounced around the NFL since 2021 after getting drafted in the fourth-round by the New Orleans Saints. Since then, Book signed with the Philadelphia Eagles (2022) and New England Patriots (2023).
We'll see if Sanders can earn a spot on the roster heading into training camp. That will all be dependent on whether he can impress Andy Reid and the rest of the coaching staff.