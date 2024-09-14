Updated Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart after finally re-signing Isaac Okoro
The Cleveland Cavaliers securing Isaac Okoro on a three-year, $38 million contract is a solid move, especially considering his two-way abilities and potential upside at only 23 years old.
With Okoro’s 49 percent field goal shooting and contributions of 9.4 points per game, Cavs fans are right in viewing this as a valuable deal, particularly given the defensive upside he brings as a 3-and-D wing.
Re-signing Isaac Okoro positions him to provide crucial defensive support off the bench if needed, helping to solidify a second unit that has struggled with defense. His ability to defend multiple positions and contribute in transition gives the Cavaliers a versatile option.
While Okoro's 3-and-D skill set is valuable, particularly with his slashing ability and potential as a perimeter shooter, the bench still faces a significant gap in playmaking.
Cleveland Cavaliers depth chart with Isaac Okoro
1st
2nd
3rd
PG
Darius Garland
Ty Jerome
Craig Porter Jr.
SG
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Jaylon Tyson
SF
Isaac Okoro
Sam Merill
Emoni Bates
PF
Evan Mobley
Georges Niang
C
Jarrett Allen
Dean Wade
However, the Cavs' offseason didn’t address several glaring issues. While extending key players like Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Donovan Mitchell ensures continuity, the team's depth remains problematic. The bench production, ranking 14th in the league, leaves much to be desired, especially in the point guard position behind Darius Garland. Garland's heavy minutes could raise concerns about wear and potential injuries over the long season.
The Cavs' focus on adding defense has helped address the team's shortcomings, but the absence of a reliable backup playmaker remains glaring. Without consistent shot creation or ball-handling from the second unit, the offense could stagnate when Darius Garland rests.
Finding a capable distributor to complement Okoro’s defensive contributions is essential for the team’s overall balance. Acquiring a backup guard with solid playmaking skills should be the next priority to ensure the bench's offensive flow and prevent overburdening Garland.
The lack of a viable backup guard adds urgency to explore free-agent options like Markelle Fultz and Killian Hayes. Both players, once highly touted prospects, offer intriguing skill sets that could bolster the Cavaliers’ rotation, particularly with their ability to create for themselves and others. Fultz, if healthy, brings playmaking, while Hayes offers defensive versatility at the guard spot.
Okoro's continued development will be crucial, but for Cleveland to contend in a deeper Eastern Conference, addressing the bench scoring and guard depth remains paramount.