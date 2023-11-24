Updated college football conference championship schedule: Teams, TV info, locations
College football's regular season is coming to a close, but that only sets up one of the most exciting weeks of the year in any sport: College football conference championship week.
There is always a ton on the line when it comes to conference championship games. Whether that's a College Football Playoff berth, pride, or just bragging rights in playing spoiler for a contender, we see that every year. For the 2023 season, though, that's amplified tenfold with nine teams still very realistically alive for the CFP.
It's going to be can't-miss action in the conference championship games throughout college football, and we're making sure you know everything you need to about each of these contests.
So let's go in chronological order from Friday, Dec. 1 into a loaded Saturday, Dec. 2 of the college football conference championship games with the TV schedule, locations and everything you need to know.
College Football Conference Championship Games: Matchups, TV schedule, locations
Conference USA Championship Game: New Mexico State vs. 25 Liberty
- Date: Friday, Dec. 1
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Williams Stadium - Lynchburg, VA
- TV Info: CBSSN
- Live Stream: Fubo TV, CBS Sports
One of two examples wherein an postseason-ineligible team would be in the title game, Jacksonville State here, the Conference USA Championship Game is set to get things started for league title games. New Mexico State comes off of its big win over Auburn with a date to face unbeaten Liberty. Even if the Gamecocks should be playing in this game, the finale should be electric as they get to prove themselves against NMSU to end the regular season.
Pac-12 Championship Game: 6 Oregon vs. 4 Washington
- Date: Friday, Dec. 1
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: ESPN+
After outlasting Oregon State in the penultimate game of the regular season, the only thing on the line for Washington in the Apple Cup is their College Football Playoff chances. The Huskies have already punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, Oregon joined them after beating rival Oregon State on Black Friday night. Now, it'll be a highly anticipated rematch for the Pac-12 title and possibly a CFP appearance.
Big 12 Championship Game: 20 Oklahoma State vs. 7 Texas
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: Noon ET
- Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Texas entered the final week of the regular season at the top of the standings with just one loss. However, their spot in the title game wasn't locked up just yet. They secured that with a 57-7 blowout over Texas Tech, though. Oklahoma State then faced a win-and-in scenario but, if they lost, it would put Oklahoma in for a rematch with the rival Longhorns. The Cowboys were pushed to double-OT by BYU, but prevailed and will now play for the Big 12 title.
MAC Championship Game: Miami OH vs. Toledo
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: Noon ET
- Location: Ford Field - Detriot, MI
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami OH picked up a huge win earlier in the regular season over rival Ohio, which serves as the tipping point to get the Redhawks in the MAC Championship Game against Toledo. The Rockets, for their part, have been the MAC's best team all season, finishing unbeaten in conference play to get back to Ford Field.
Mountain West Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: TBD
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports
- Teams Still Alive: UNLV Rebels, San Jose State Spartans, Boise State Broncos
The most crowded conference championship race entering the final week of the regular season, UNLV sits atop the Mountain West standings at 6-1. Boise State's win over Air Force makes it likely the Broncos will make it if UNLV beats San Jose State. However, it's still not completely decided.
For UNLV, it's win and in. If the Rebels lose, though, it creates a three-way tie between UNLV, SJSU and Boise State. The conference will then look to computer rankings to determine its conference championship game representatives.
SEC Championship Game: 1 Georgia vs. 8 Alabama
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: FuboTV, CBS Sports
Rinse and repeat when it comes to the SEC Championship Game as we get another look at Georgia and Alabama going head-to-head. The Bulldogs are near completing a perfect regular season while the Crimson Tide have been perfect in conference play, though they lost to Texas early in the year. Now, they'll meet in Atlanta once again, potentially vying for one CFP berth given the crowded pack trying to make the Top 4.
AAC Championship Game: SMU vs. Tulane
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Yulman Stadium - New Orleans, LA
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tulane had a monster effort to secure its spot in the AAC Championship Game to oust UTSA, which put all the pressure on SMU for a win-and-in type of scenario. The Mustangs left no doubt, though, with a rout of Navy, meaning they'll now head down to New Orleans for a big date that could potentially have a New Year's Six spot on the line.
Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State vs. Troy
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium - Troy, AL
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN+
The cloud hanging over the Sun Belt Championship Game is that it should be James Madison competing against Troy out of the East Division, but the Dukes are ineligible due to NCAA rules that prohibit teams making the jump from FCS to FBS for three seasons. Thus, it came down to Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina out of the East. The Chants had the head-to-head tiebreaker, but fell heartily to JMU while App State picked up the win over Georgia Southern to punch their ticket.
Coastal won the head-to-head in the regular season to hold the tiebreaker, but the Chants have to faced 10-1 JMU in the final week while App State plays at home against Georgia Southern.
ACC Championship Game: 10 Louisville vs. 5 Florida State
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: ESPN+
With both Louisville and Florida State having SEC rivals to face off with in the final week of the regular season, the ACC Championship Game tilt has been set for some time. However, the Seminoles will be under the microscope the most in Charlotte as they are without starting quarterback Jordan Travis for the remainder of the 2023 campaign following a devastating leg injury in Week 12.
Big Ten Championship Game: 3 Michigan vs. 17 Iowa
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports
The Game was the big factor deciding the Big Ten East champ once again. And for the third straight year, the Michigan Wolverines proved they were the class of the conference. They now go on to face a 10-2 Iowa team that, frankly, most people have a hard time believing could get to a 10-win season with the state of their offense.