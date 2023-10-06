Updated Dolphins depth chart after Chase Claypool trade
The lingering drama surrounding wide receiver Chase Claypool and the Bears has officially come to an end. The Dolphins are hoping it's different in Miami.
By Lior Lampert
After making critical comments regarding the way the Bears have deployed Claypool during his tenure with the team, Claypool has been a healthy scratch each of the past two weeks while they tried to find a suitable trade partner. Now, Claypool has officially been traded to the Miami Dolphins along with a swap of late-round draft picks.
Per The Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Dolphins sent a 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Bears. After an impressive rookie season with the Steelers that saw Claypool haul in 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns, he has now fallen out of favor with two different teams in his first four seasons.
It wasn’t too long ago when Claypool was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft as a big-bodied 6-foot-4 wide receiver with blazing speed who can take the lid off of opposing defenses and burn opposing secondaries with his unique blend of size/quickness. Now, he finds himself in a crowded wide receiver room in Miami led by All-Pro Tyreek Hill and the ascending Jaylen Waddle.
So, where does Claypool fit in this dynamic and explosive offense? With that said, let’s take a look at what the Dolphins depth chart will look like following the acquisition of Claypool.
Dolphins WR Depth Chart Position
Player Name
WR1
Tyreek Hill
WR2
Jaylen Waddle
WR3
Braxton Berrios
WR4
Chase Claypool
WR5
Cedrick Wilson Jr.
WR6
Robbie Chosen
With offseason signing Braxton Berrios operating as the team’s No. 3 receiver and players such as Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Robbie Chosen operating as depth options for the Dolphins, Claypool should slot in right in between Berrios and Wilson/Chosen.
Head coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme is predicated on speed. He will find creative ways to incorporate Claypool’s 4.42-second 40-yard dash speed and put him in a position to make plays down the field.
This was a low-risk, high-reward move for the Dolphins and a move that the Bears had to make. The Dolphins essentially gave up nothing to take a flier on a physical specimen of a wide receiver who is still just 25 years old. Claypool entered a point of no return in Chicago after publicly bashing the coaching staff for his lack of usage and the Dolphins took advantage of the opportunity.
It is unlikely that Claypool carves out anything other than a part-time role on this offense barring injury, but he was desperately in need of a fresh start and this is exactly what the doctor ordered.