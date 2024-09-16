Updated Dolphins QB depth chart after Tyler Huntley signing
By Kinnu Singh
When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signed his four-year, $212.4 million contract extension this offseason, he was expected to serve as the team’s franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Yet, just two games into the season, Tagovailoa’s future is shrouded in mystery. The enigmatic quarterback exited the team’s 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday due to a concussion. Tagovailoa suffered the injury after colliding with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on a fourth-down scramble.
Tagovailoa has three documented concussions in the past two years. He was taken off the field on a stretcher early during the 2022 season, and he was lost for the season after suffering another concussion on Christmas Day. After the latest concussion, concerns regarding Tagovailoa’s long-term health have brought his playing career into question.
While Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, the Dolphins will have to find another passer to lead their explosive offense. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson is in line to start, but Miami signed quarterback Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Here’s a look at their updated depth chart following the injury and signing.
Dolphins QB depth chart after Tyler Huntley signing
Depth Chart
NameQB1
QB1
Skylar Thompson
QB2
Tyler Huntley
QB3
Tua Tagovailoa [INJURED]
QB4
Tim Boyle [Practice Squad]
Thompson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has been thrust into vital roles on short notice multiple times since then. As a rookie in 2022, Thompson played meaningful snaps in four games and started two games. He finished with 60 completions on 105 pass attempts (57.1 percent) for 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He stepped in for Tagovailoa on Thursday night and completed an identical 57.1 percent of his passes for 80 passing yards.
Huntley has served as a backup quarterback for the Ravens since 2020, and he has experience stepping in for an injured starter. In 2022, he started five regular season games for the Ravens. His performance even earned him a Pro Bowl nod as an alternate. He has posted a 3-6 record in nine career starts while also completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 1,957 passing yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Tagovailoa has yet to be placed on the injured reserve list, which would rule him out for a minimum of six weeks. The addition of Huntley doesn’t come as a surprise, as head coach Mike McDaniel expressed on Friday that the team would look to add an additional quarterback.
"I think to best articulate where we're at is the team and the organization are very confident in Skyler and see there was a reason he was our backup quarterback," McDaniel said, h/t NFL.com. “That being said, we will bring in someone. We're just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations and getting through all those possibilities to do the best thing for the team, but as it stands today, I'm expecting that Skyler is the next man up.”
The Dolphins will hope to get back on track in a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.