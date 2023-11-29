Updated In-Season Tournament Bracket after pool play
The league has just finished the first stage of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Who is still in after group play?
With group play done, the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals are set with eight teams left in the knockout rounds. The L.A. Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will be the No. 1 seeds in this tournament, facing off against both wildcards. The Lakers will face off against the Suns and the Bucks face off against the New York Knicks. In the other part of the tournament, the Celtics will face off against the Pacers and the Kings will face off against the Pelicans.
The winners of these matchups will face off in Las Vegas in a final four bracket.
When is the in-season tournament? Date, time, location, TV info
The first knockout stage of the In-Season Tournament will be played on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, with games hosted by the higher seed and broadcast on TNT. The semifinals will then be played in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 7 on ESPN. Finally, the Finals will be played in the same location on Saturday, Dec. 9 and can be watched on ABC.
With pool play done, has the NBA In-season tournament been a success?
The NBA has seen great success with the In-Season Tournament. The league has seen increased engagement from players and coaches alike who want to see their team win the tournament in order to win the prize money for themselves and their teammates. This increased effort from the players has been noticed by fans who are more engaged with the product.
When trying to market this tournament to fans, the league wanted people to be interested in the early parts of the season. Adam Silver and the rest of the NBA have been able to make sure fans are interested in the early part of the basketball year. The tournament is nowhere near complete but the initiative has been a success.